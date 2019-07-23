New sex assault charges against child porn suspect

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — State-level charges have been added against a man who already faces federal charges for producing child pornography.

James Russell faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree CSC out of Muskegon County.

The victim listed in the case is the same person listed in the child porn case. Now an adult, he says Russell sexually abused him in Norton Shores for years and took thousands of inappropriate photos of him. Court documents allege the assaults happened between 2006 and 2012.

The federal charges are related to child porn allegedly created in 2009, when the victim was 8, and then transported across state lines in 2018.

Russell was arrested in the Las Vegas area in March after federal investigators found some of the inappropriate images online.

Russell was working as a teacher in Nevada when he was arrested and had worked as a teacher and principal elsewhere. Authorities say that he has also been a guardian, babysitter, coach, lifeguard, camp counselor and in youth ministry.

His federal trial has been rescheduled; if convicted, he faces life in prison.