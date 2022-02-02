New owner’s new plan for historic Muskegon Country Club includes restaurant

A series of images provided by RedWater show what the renovated Muskegon Country Club may look like.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The people behind Boatwerks, FireRock Grille and Gravity Taphouse Grille are bringing a new restaurant to a historic venue in Muskegon.

A conceptual rendering provided by RedWater shows what Lake Bluff Grille’s wraparound bar and dining area may look like.

New owner RedWater revealed its vision for Muskegon Country Club this week. The plans include a new public restaurant inside the 114-year-old golf destination. It will be called Lake Bluff Grille since it sits atop a bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake.

Lake Bluff Grille will feature booths and tables surrounding a wraparound bar at the heart of the restaurant. It will also include a wine wall with wine locker storage for guests. The owners describe the interior as “modern and contemporary interior design with an inviting and warm feel.”

A rendering provided by RedWater shows what the renovated Muskegon Country Club’s dining area may look like.

The menu of new American appetizers, sandwiches and entrees will feature a RedWater favorite: 500-degree fire rocks for guests to cook their food at their table.

RedWater also plans to renovate the private golf club’s dining and event spaces, including covering the outdoor deck and adding a reception courtyard for outdoor occasions. The company expects to open the restaurant and updated facilities this spring.

Indoor golf simulators equipped with arcade games are also coming to Muskegon Country Club. The new simulators are expected to open to the public this fall and winter.

A rendering provided by RedWater shows what the renovated Muskegon Country Club’s events room may look like.

A rendering provided by RedWater shows what the renovated Muskegon Country Club’s covered patio and new courtyard may look like.

RedWater bought Muskegon Country Club last summer. The company now owns eight golf clubs, nine event venues and 10 public restaurants including Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland, The Butler in Saugatuck, FireRock Grille in Gaines Township and Gravity Taphouse Grille in Grand Rapids.