New Muskegon Heights solar panels aim to save money

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights is building five solar arrays on city property, hoping to save on yearly energy costs.

The goal is to offset 47% of the city’s electricity consumption, working out to more than $100,000 in annual savings, project partner Chart House Energy of Muskegon said in a Thursday release.

Construction of the arrays at City Hall, the Department of Public Works, the Water Filtration Plant and the Pumping Station start next month. They should be up and running by the end of June.

Chart House said it will train locals to build the arrays and, when the job is done, help them find permanent work.