New homes to replace old Muskegon Heights school

Apr 22, 2019

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Demolition began Monday at the site of the old Glendale School in Muskegon Heights, which will be replaced with housing.

The Michigan Land Bank bought the property on Jefferson Street at W. Summit Avenue after the school closed in 2013. The plan is to build 20 modular homes, some of which will go up later this year.

Muskegon Heights Mayor Kimberley Sims said the project is a positive sign for a city that has struggled with empty buildings and high crime rates.

"We're finally at the point where we are starting to turn the corner. Not only is the city fiscally sound, we are able to now invest in our infrastructure and properties that we have," Sims said. "It's just a really good time for the city of Muskegon Heights."

Demolition of the school building should take about four weeks.

Similar redevelopment plans for the old Lindbergh School and Martin Luther King School properties could begin this winter.

