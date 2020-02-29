New CEO: Muskegon Family Care is not closing

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a reversal, the newly appointed CEO of Muskegon Family Care says the clinic will not close.

CEO Daniel Oglesby told News 8 that information was leaked outside the clinic, escalating the public’s perception to the point that managers believed the only option was to close it.

Daniel Oglesby, the new CEO of Muskegon Family Care. (Courtesy)

Oglesby says the Muskegon Heights clinic is accepting new patients.

Administrators previously indicated massive debt accumulated at the clinic would force a closure, which was scheduled for March 31. Michigan State Police are also investigating possible embezzlement at the Muskegon Heights clinic.

Oglesby didn’t specify how administrators plan to tackle the clinic’s issues.

The new CEO has been part of 89 mergers and acquisitions and helped form the Spectrum Health System.

The clinic provides medical, dental and mental health care to about 20,000 patients, nearly 80% of whom are from low-income households.