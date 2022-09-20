NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A new airline is taking off from Muskegon County Airport, offering several daily flights to Chicago.

Southern Airways announced Tuesday that it would begin service at Muskegon County Airport Starting Oct. 1. It will offer four flights a day to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport, ranging from $79 to $129 one way, depending on advanced purchase and seat availability, a press release said. The airline will bump that number to five flights a day to Chicago for the holiday travel season.

The airline replaces SkyWest, who terminated service to Muskegon in March.

Southern’s flights to Chicago will be flown on Cessna Grand Caravan aircrafts. The airline has ticketing and baggage partnerships with American, United and Alaska airlines so that people can smoothly transition from Muskegon to their final destination in one single transaction if they have a layover in Chicago.

Tickets to any destination in the U.S. can be purchased at iFlySouthern.com, as well as united.com and aa.com.