The first new house in Muskegon Heights in 17 years. (June 9, 2023)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday, Muskegon Heights is celebrating a major milestone. For the first time in 17 years, a new home has been built in the city.

For the city of Muskegon Heights, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is not only a sign of revitalization but it’s also a chance to give young people important career experience. An open house was held Friday.

The home at the intersection of Jarman Street and Hume Avenue was built by construction trades students at Muskegon Area Career Tech Center, with the support of various organizations.

The property was donated to the program by Muskegon Heights resident Janet Robinson, whose great grandparents formerly owned it.

Robinson said it was important for her to see this land be rebuilt. One student, who lives in the neighborhood and worked on the home said this project shows what Muskegon Heights can do.

“We made history. A lot of people doubt the Heights, they think, ‘Bash the Heights,’ but our community is slowly coming together and I can’t wait,” said Monte Scott, a student at Muskegon Area Career Tech Center.

There are a few finishing touches that have to be put on the home before its completed but News 8 was told there is already a buyer in mind.