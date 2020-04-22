Neighborhood celebrates Muskegon boy’s 5th birthday

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 5-year-old boy from Muskegon received a special birthday surprise from people in his neighborhood Sunday.

Since Thomas Rubley’s family couldn’t take him out somewhere to celebrate his fifth birthday, they decided to bring the party to him with a neighborhood car parade. All while making sure to stick to social distancing guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

News 8 spoke to the boy’s mother Kaitlyn Rubley about the special gift.

“It was just really fun for him. He loved seeing the different decorations and everyone was waving to him and he just had a really good time,” Kaitlyn Rubley said.

Thomas was diagnosed Joubert Syndrome — a rare neurological disorder.

“His syndrome affects his brain and his growth and fine motor skills, things like that, so he doesn’t understand a lot of things,” she said.

Kaitlyn Rubley said it demonstrates just how much the community is there for one another during this tough time.

“I think this kind of shows him that everyone still loves him, and everyone still wants to celebrate with him and just do something fun for him,” she said. “It’s just nice that we can just put this aside and come together.”