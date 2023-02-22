A photo of the intersection of Maple Island Road and Hall Road in Egelston Township on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of a man who was killed when a driver fleeing a deputy caused a crash near Muskegon early Tuesday has been released.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was Brian Frey, 53, of Cedar Creek Township, which is near Twin Lake.

The name of the 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman who led the sheriff’s deputy on a chase has not yet been released pending charges. A county prosecutor is expected to release a decision about such charges today.

The undersheriff told News 8 that the deputy responded to a report of a road rage incident shortly after midnight Tuesday and that when he tried to pull the woman over, she took off. The chase ended when the woman’s car collided with Frey’s at the intersection of Hall Road and Maple Island Road in Egelston Township.

The undersheriff said the woman is believed to have been drinking.

She was hospitalized after the crash.