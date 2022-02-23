Muskegon’s Parties in the Park returns summer 2022

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon’s Parties in the Park is returning for a full season this summer with eight Friday night parties.

Parties in the Park, hosted by a variety of Muskegon County not-for-profit groups, brings live music, beverage tents, food vendors, and a kid’s zone to Hackley Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday nights.

Like many other events in 2020, Parties in the Park took a year off. It returned last year for one Friday night party only. This summer, the event is hoping to return in full swing, with eight Friday night parties scheduled:

June 3 — Michigan Rotary Club

June 17 — Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce

July 8 — Muskegon Motorcycle Club

July 22 — AgeWell Services of West Michigan

July 29 — West Michigan Speed Skating

August 5 — Pay It Forward

August 19 — JCI Greater Muskegon

August 26 — Disability Network of West Michigan

The Parties in the Park Board of Directors has not announced the final entertainment line-up, but has confirmed it will include local favorites like funk, rock and soul band Flexadecibel, rock cover band Distracted, Woodstock tribute band Magic Bus, Nashville’s own new country singer Hannah Ellis, and New York’s SIRSY.

For more information, visit Parties in the Park’s Facebook page.