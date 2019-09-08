Muskegon’s 1st ‘urban smart home’ goes up

A modular home is installed near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and 5th Street in Muskegon on Sept. 7, 2019. (Courtesy Community enCompass)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Efforts to clear out blight and add more affordable housing in downtown Muskegon continued Saturday with the construction of a “smart” modular home.

The “urban smart home” was built in a warehouse using the same tech and materials you’d use for a traditional stick-built house, but constructing it in the warehouse allowed it to be built quickly to high standards without weather interference, Community enCompass said.

Once finished, the house was moved in pieces to its final site near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and 5th Street and assembled in less than a day. It will take less than three weeks to make it ready for people to move in.

Funded by state grants, it’s part of a modular housing development for the neighborhood guided by Community enCompass in partnership with the city. Three more modular houses will go up and all will be sold at market rate. The house that went up Saturday will be sold to a low-income family.

Community enCompass will show off the house at its Taste and See fundraiser dinner on Sept. 3.