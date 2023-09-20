MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — With September being Hunger Action Month, the Muskegon YMCA is offering several ways for the community to battle hunger.

Nearly 12% of residents in Muskegon County currently face food insecurity, according to the YMCA. That has led the organization to create initiatives to help families not only find meals but also learn more about nutrition.

Just this past summer, the YMCA was able to provide 669 lunches for children in the county. This is on top of the other programs offered to adults, including the Cooking Matters classes and the Veggie Van, which operates as a mobile farmer’s market and supplies areas with fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We love to bring our fresh fruits and vegetables to those that are homebound or unable to drive to the grocery store,” Veggie Van operators Amy Woodring and Lane Dyer said in a statement. “Our seniors depend on us each and every week, and we love to see the smiles on their faces when our van arrives.”

