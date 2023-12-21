MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon YMCA is asking for your help to keep children warm this winter.

The organization is hosting a coat drive, which will accept new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and boots for kids of all ages. The drive runs from Dec. 18 to Jan. 12.

Once all of the items are collected, the YMCA will work with local schools in the area to distribute them to students.

The items be dropped off at the following locations:

Muskegon YMCA at 1115 3rd St.

Muskegon Family Care at 2201 South Getty St.

You can find more information on the drive by clicking here.