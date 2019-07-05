Muskegon woman charged with neighbor’s murder

An undated booking photo of Pamela Harvey. (Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 59-year-old woman arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing inside a Muskegon apartment is now charged with murder.

Pamela Harvey was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge in connection to the June 23 death of 61-year-old Curtis Stovall, court documents show.

Officers were alerted to the crime when they took a call about a man who was not breathing at a Bayview Tower apartment, located on Spring Street at E. Walton Avenue.

Police say Stovall was dead when they arrived.

Harvey was previously arrested for allegedly obstructing a criminal investigation.

State records show Harvey lived in the same apartment complex. It’s unclear what led to the crime.

Harvey’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 16.