Muskegon winter sports park ‘pumped and excited’ for snowstorm

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — This is the snowstorm Muskegon Luge Adventure Park needed to get its season started.

“We are absolutely pumped and excited that it’s here,” Executive Director Jim Rudicil said. “We need this first batch of snow to really build our base.”

The lakeshore destination is known for its iconic sledding attraction. As the snow came down Wednesday, crews worked around the clock packing, plowing and shaping the winter luge track.

“The luge is essentially a 650-foot ice sculpture that’s all built by hand and the guys are working their tails off doing that now,” Rudicil said.

In addition to the luge, the park has snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and ice skating.

Rudicil said they plan to have snowshoeing and cross-country skiing this weekend, while opening day for the ice luge and ice skating will depend on weather conditions over the next few days. Click here for updates on conditions and opening day.