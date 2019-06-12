Muskegon veteran to lead Michigan VA

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan native is taking over the helm of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Zaneta Adams of Muskegon to the Cabinet post.

Adams is an Army veteran who graduated from Columbia College and Western Michigan Cooley Law School. She is a practicing attorney at Williams Hughes, where she helps veterans with pay and pension appeals. Adams is also the president and founder of Women Injured In Combat: For All Women Veterans.

Adams succeeds James Redford, who left the position when he was appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

She starts the job June 17.