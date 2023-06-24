MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire that began in the woods in Muskegon Township spread to a commercial building Saturday morning, according to the Muskegon Township Fire Department.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. at East Laketon Avenue and Sheridan Drive, firefighters said.

The fire in the woods spread and caused one wall of the Precision Manufacturing Group building nearby to catch fire, according to the fire department. There was minor damage.

Firefighters said there were no injuries and the fire took about 15 minutes to put out.

Human activity likely started the fire in the woods, according to the Muskegon Township Fire Department.

An investigation is ongoing.