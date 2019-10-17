Muskegon Twp. accepts recreational pot applications

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Township officials began handing out recreational marijuana licenses at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Only seven applications will be approved. Applications were given to those who had all paperwork and followed necessary requirements. It was on a first-come, first-serve basis.
News 8 found that some people waiting in line for a license had been there on-and-off for a week. Many in line are “sitters,” holding a place for a company looking to open shop.
As for where other local governments stand on recreational pot, they’re moving a bit slower.
Kalamazoo put off opting until more details are figured
out. Grand Rapids has defecto-opted in, but any application process is delayed
until April 2020. In Muskegon, the process could get moving as early as
November 2019.