MUSKEGON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The chief of Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department is retiring after 36 years, he said.

In a Wednesday letter, chief David Glotzbach announced his plans to retire starting September 22. In the meantime, he said he will help transition leadership within the department.

Glotzbach said the decision came “after much thought and mixed emotions.”

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Muskegon Charter Township and the neighboring communities over the course of the last 36 years,” he wrote. “During this time I have been lucky to experience one of the greatest careers available and will be forever grateful for this opportunity.”