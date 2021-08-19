Muskegon to host large health resource fair Thursday

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon’s largest health resource fair is returning on Thursday for its 10th anniversary.

Organizers say that because of this past year, health is a bigger priority than ever before. They’re hosting the Health, Wellness, and Recovery Picnic to connect people with resources they may need.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hackley Park in Muskegon. More than 80 local health and human service providers will be there.

The picnic was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but HealthWest and Public Health decided to bring it back this year and plan to do so safely.

Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available. There will also be free COVID-19 vaccines available on site.

“We know that a lot of individuals in this community and across the nation have lost touch with their health care providers during the course of COVID and so we felt like even though we are still living in a COVID world, it was really important to still produce this event safely and be able to offer those connections so that people can get reconnected to any of those health care services that they may have lost touch with,” said Cece Riley, the communications and training manager for HealthWest.

This year’s picnic will also feature resources for job seekers looking for a career in health care.