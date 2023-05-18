Parties in the Park returns this year for its 39th season. (Courtesy Parties in the Park)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon’s Parties in the Park returns with eight free parties this summer, starting June 2.

The family-friendly parties will take place on Friday nights at downtown Muskegon’s Hackley Park, at 350 W Webster Ave. near 4th Street. They will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with live music, food and a happy hour at the beginning. Each celebration will raise money for a different nonprofit in the area.

This year marks the 39th year of the Parties in the Park series, which hopes to boost Muskegon’s sense of community. The 2023 season is sponsored by Michelob Ultra and Best Financial Credit Union.

Here is this year’s schedule:

June 2, supporting JCI Greater Muskegon, with music by Project 90

June 16, supporting Muskegon Young Black Professionals, with music by Aintee-Kim & U’Neek Soul

June 30, supporting Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, with music by Magic Bus

July 7, supporting Muskegon Sports Council, with music by The North 41 and Crossroads

July 14, supporting Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore, with music by Westside Soul Surfers

July 28, supporting Disability Network, with music by Flexadecibel and Loren Kranz

Aug. 4, supporting West Michigan Speed Skating Club, with music by Brenden Monroe

Aug. 18, supporting Muskegon Rotary Club, with music by That Beatles Thing

More information can be found at the Parties in the Park website.