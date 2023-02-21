MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon has decided to use pandemic relief money from the federal government to reinvest in the community.

The City of Muskegon received nearly $23 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. Most of it has already been used on replacing lost city revenue, expanding affordable housing, gifts to Muskegon non-profits and other needs.

Of the $6.1 million remaining, the city has decided to spend $1.6 million on a Community Grand Program. The program aims to use the funds to “advance equity, strengthen the economic vitality of the city, and improve the quality of life for city residents,” Muskegon wrote in a press release.

The city is accepting proposals from neighborhood associations, nonprofit organizations that are 501 (c)(3) registered and small businesses through the month of March online at the Muskegon website. The funds can be used to cover costs from on or after March 3, 2021.

Grants will be awarded in increments of $25,000, $50,000, $75,000, $100,000, $150,000, $200,000 or $250,000.

The City of Muskegon is expecting more requests than the funds can cover, so it created a review committee made up of the city manager, a city staff member and one citizen representative from each of four commission wards.

That committee will rank eligible applications and submit recommendations to city commission. Final recommendations will be announced on April 26.

If you need special accommodations, email CityARPAGrant@shorelinecity.com or call the city at 231.724.6702.