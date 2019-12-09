Muskegon threatened by rising waters

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Muskegon is keeping a close eye on Beach Street after multiple flooding events occurred over the course of the year.

For several months, crews have been monitoring the roadway. During a fall storm, spectators could catch huge waves washing over the road and standing water.

“Once fall got here and the water levels had stayed pretty high, those fall storms have really combined to make it a lot worse,” Leo Evans with Muskegon Department of Public Works, said.

The issue got so bad that the city closed Beach Street to traffic. On Monday, the water wasn’t covering the road, but there was still evidence it had been there. There was sand covering some portions and cracked asphalt in other places on the street.

“Right now, we haven’t lost anything on the road yet, but it’s certainly possible that we could have wash outs. You could lose sections of the road if it keeps going worse,” Evans said.

The water levels have already caused a significant amount of erosion along the shore. The city is looking into the impact of higher water levels that are expected in spring. It could also impact the Muskegon Water Filtration Plant.

The Muskegon Water Filtration Plant is being threatened by high water. (Dec. 9, 2019)

“If we had even higher water levels, say next year or in the spring, that would be when we’d be worried about flooding,” Evans said. “It would make it harder to operate the plant. We have chemical supply trucks that need to get in and out and if we were to lose power to the plant because we lose a feed line — those are the things we’d be watching if the water went up.”

Evans says currently the plant is protected by a rock wall on the shore and limestone brick, but the department is still being cautious.

The city plans to continue monitoring the area before and after storms.