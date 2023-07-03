A drop box to donate socks to the homeless in Muskegon, a project started by a local teen. (July 3, 2023)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County teenager is hoping to make a big difference, one pair of socks at a time.

While attending the National 4-H Congress Convention in Atlanta, Deal gave a homeless man her leftovers. It was an encounter that stuck with her forever and would soon inspire her idea for a sock drive.

Once Deal was back in Michigan, she knew wanted to do something to help and make a difference.

“When she came back from her trip, you could just tell her heart was changed,” said Kelly Deal, Isolde’s mother. “She was just so overwhelmed with emotion. She just wanted to change the world.”

“I went on to do a little more research about the homeless population in Muskegon, which is actually almost 3%, which is almost 4,000 people,” said Isolde. “Socks is the most wanted thing in homeless shelters. The No. 1 most wanted item in homeless shelters. It’s really sad, to me. Devastating that people have to worry about, are my feet going to be cold?”

The drive welcomes any new pair of socks, for children, men and women. It lasts through the end of July.

Deal said when they first started in June, Isolde was discouraged about possibly not getting enough socks. However, sure enough, once those first pairs were donated, her daughter was elated.

“She was at work, and I got the picture that we show with her holding the pair of socks, in big bold letters, in a text message it said, ‘First pair of donated socks,’” said Deal.

You can find collection boxes at the following locations: