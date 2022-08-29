MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The new director of public safety for the city of Muskegon was sworn in Monday morning.

Tim Kozal takes over for former Director Jeff Lewis, who retired in April.

“The biggest thing is getting the expectations of my city manager, of my boss, of what she would like from me, to begin with,” Kozal said of his plan for getting started. “Then it is going and having great talks and listening to not only the police department but the fire department and inspections, and having good discussions. Just taking everything in.”

He said he’s also eager to get out in the community, familiarize himself with its organizations and meet its leaders.

Kozal was previously the director of the Ludington Department of Public Safety. He said he has family in Muskegon and is excited for the new role.

He was chosen from a pool of 26 candidates and was among two finalists, the other being a chief from Alabama, before being selected earlier this month. It was the second round of the chief search after the first man offered the job turned it down in April.