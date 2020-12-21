Muskegon stockings campaign for front-liners exceeds goal

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The community of Muskegon has come out strong supporting both health care first responders and small businesses.

It’s a double dose of support from a campaign that kicked off two weeks ago.

“In the beginning we’re like, ‘is this a good idea or what?’ And now we’ve found out, it’s a fabulous idea,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.

It was a simple idea with a fairly complicated name — “1,000 Ways to take STOCK or STOCKINGS in Muskegon!” — But the community had no trouble figuring it out and jumping right in.

“Instead of raising $20,000 we raised $30,000 plus more certificates in here,” Larsen said.

Just two short weeks ago, the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce encouraged the public to show their appreciation for health care workers and support small businesses by donating money to buy gift certificates called “Lakeshore Community Cash.” The Lakeshore cash can be used at more than 70 Muskegon-area businesses.

“So, we just made a button that said donate to the nurses and next thing you know they started hitting it and the money started coming in,” Larsen said.

The group gave out $30,000 in Lakeshore Community Cash on Monday to more than 1,500 health care heroes.

“I think historically, health care is just kind of taken for granted. We’re always there, first responders are always there. Nurses are always there. Respiratory therapists are always there. It’s nice to get the recognition,” said Kim Maguire, chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services at Mercy Health Muskegon.

You can join the campaign by visiting the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s website.