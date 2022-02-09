Muskegon school bus crashes, 2 students to hospital

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in an accident in Muskegon, the district said.

At about 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a Muskegon Public Schools bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Getty Street, according to Muskegon Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez.

Two students were taken to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries. The rest of the students were transferred to another bus, Cortez said.

There were no other injuries.

