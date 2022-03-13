Muskegon restaurant raising money to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Support for Ukrainians continues across West Michigan as a restaurant in Muskegon is ramping up orders to help refugees who have fled to Poland.

“The community has just been an amazing, huge support not only to the restaurant but to this great organization in helping these people that so definitely need it,” Amy Hargrove said.

Hargrove along with Julie Steffens are the co-owners of Tootsie’s Diner, located at 1125 W. Hackley Ave. They jumped on the idea to help Ukrainians when employee Mark Jazydyk pitched the idea to them.

“I was talking to a friend and we were discussing how we could help the Ukrainian people through this horrible situation. We have a fat Saturday polish dinner and we sell a lot of polish sausage, and we thought how could we bring that to make some profit from the people that are coming from Ukraine,” Jazydyk said.

They came across an organization in Poland called Care that is assisting Ukrainians with food, water, shelter and other needs. Jazydyk and Steffens are both Polish and thought the fundraiser would be a great way to help.

The diner started selling the sausages on Friday. In less than 24 hours, it sold out of the first batch.

“We are also getting a lot of cash donations brought in,” Steffens said. “It’s people we have never seen in our restaurant before and a lot of regulars, but a lot of new people are coming in and just dropping money off.”

They have more sausages in stock now to keep up with the high demand.

The sausages will continue to sell as long as customers are buying it. A hundred percent of the proceeds from each purchase will go to the organization.

“We appreciate it, and I hope we have a nice huge check for those Ukrainian people,” Hargrove said.

If you would like to pre-order, you can call the restaurant at 231.755.5005. Cash donations are also accepted.