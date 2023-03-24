MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Rescue Mission has opened a new multi-purpose facility meant to support community members in need.

After breaking ground nearly a year ago, the new center is located at 1747 7th Street in Muskegon. In a Friday press release, the organization said the Community Resource Center offers “workforce readiness training, GED completion, literacy classes, social services, life skill training, personalized case management, health services, spiritual support and more.”

The facility opened with with support from donors, local businesses, foundations and churches. The rescue mission said its goal for the CRC is for guests to enter with a specific need and leave with a workable plan or resolution.

Muskegon Rescue Mission said that a guest visited CRC in the first week of opening and was able to solve several problems in one place.

“He met with six different agencies and received free dental work, social security help, banking assistance and VA services through the new center,” according to a press release. “The change in my life, in one week, has been astronomical,” the guest told the mission.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It operates as a warming center and serves daily lunch at noon.

For a tour or more information, call 231.727.6090 or email info@muskegonmission.org.