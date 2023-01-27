A picture of the outside of the Muskegon Rescue Mission’s, Men Shelter/Oct. 2022

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — With the forecast projecting temperatures dropping into the low 20s in the coming week, the Muskegon Rescue Mission is preparing for an increase in visitors.

“Over the past two days, we have welcomed nearly 30 additional individuals needing shelter from the cold and expect this number to rise significantly,” Dan Skoglund, Muskegon Rescue Mission executive director, said in a press release.

Emergency shelters and warming centers are available at the Men’s Shelter, located at 400 W. Laketon Ave., and the Women’s and Family Shelter, located at 1691 Peck St. Warm beverages and hot meals are provided.

The rescue mission has 134 spots to meet urgent emergency shelter needs. It said it is prepared to add floor mats to accommodate everyone needing shelter.