MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon will celebrate the construction of the Muskegon Rescue Mission’s new multiuse community resource center.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at 1747 7th St. north of W. Laketon Avenue in Muskegon, directly behind the Muskegon Rescue Mission’s men’s shelter.

The new facility will include a day care and preschool to serve low- income families. It will also provide several other resources including classes, lunches and a warming and cooling center.

“Instead of the people going to the resources, we’re bringing the resources to one location,” Muskegon Rescue Mission Executive Director Dan Skoglund said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday morning.

The 16,000-square-foot expansion is a $5 million project.

“It is completely privately funded from donors in and around the community: individuals, businesses, foundations,” Skoglund said. “We just started raising money last fall and we are at $4.4 million already.”

You can still donate online and all donations are being matched.

The Muskegon Rescue Mission Daycare, Preschool and Community Resource Center should be ready to open early next year, Skoglund said.