Muskegon Public Schools to close Thursday due to illness

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Public Schools will be closed Thursday due to illness, the district says.

They says there has been a heightened level of illness amongst students and staff and they want to allow time for illness to pass.

School will resume Feb. 18 after mid-winter break.

The district says custodial staff will disinfect all buildings to prevent possible transmission of illness.

Students who are not feeling well Tuesday are asked to stay home.

Hackley staff, maintenance staff and custodial staff will have a regular workday Thursday.