MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Board of Education has selected a new superintendent.

The Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to offer Matthew Cortez the superintendent position. He has been the superintendent of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools in Bay City for five years.

Cortez is expected to start the job sometime before the 2019 school year begins in September.

He will take over for former Muskegon superintendent Justin Jennings, who left in May.