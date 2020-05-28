Muskegon Public Schools postpones distanced graduation ceremony

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Public Schools postponed a senior class graduation ceremony set to take place next week.

This comes after multiple seniors reached out expressing disappointment with the socially distanced plan.

“I’ve been going to graduations and I’ve been seeing prom pictures since I was a freshman and I’m like I can wait to experience this, and now I can’t even experience it how everybody else feels and it’s really tough,” said Class of 2020 Vice President DeShonna Day.

The students were set to have the ceremony over the course of three days, June 3 through June 5. Administration asked each student to call in and schedule a five minute window to walk the stage, arriving exactly 10 minutes prior.

Students would be allowed six guests. No one else would be allowed in the stadium during the students time slot. The students and their guests would have to leave the stadium as soon as their time slot expired.

Students say while they understand the reasoning behind the plan, they’d prefer to wait.

“We’re not saying that we’re not grateful. We still appreciate that they’re trying to give us a graduation, but we just want them to try to do more because we feel like there are other options,” Senior Class President Deziraye Wilson said.

After hearing from multiple students, Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matt Cortez announced to News 8 Thursday afternoon that they’ve decided to postpone the ceremony completely.

The students say they’re hoping the new plan will allow them to celebrate as one.

“This is basically our last big memory together. We want it together. We went to school 12 years thinking that we’re going to have a normal graduation, thinking that we’ll get to experience this as a class and it just got taken from us,” Wilson said.

Cortez says they’re hoping to reschedule the ceremony for late June or mid July so more students will be able to gather safely.