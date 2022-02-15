Muskegon Public Safety director set to retire

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The director of Muskegon Public Safety is retiring.

Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffery Lewis has announced he is retiring, the city of Muskegon said in a Tuesday release. Lewis has worked in law enforcement for more than four decades and has been the department’s top law enforcement officer for ten years. He started in the position in January of 2012.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson praised Lewis in a statement, saying, “We could not have asked for a better leader than Jeff Lewis.”

Lewis is set to retire on April 30.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but after forty-four years in public safety, I find this is the best decision for myself and our great progressive city,” Lewis said in a statement. “During my last days in this position, if there is anything I can do to forward our already great work and progress in public safety, you can count on me to step up.”