MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Area Promise Zone Authority Board announced an expansion of its scholarship eligibility requirements Friday, allowing more students to qualify.

The Muskegon Area Promise is a scholarship that pays for a two-year associate degree, the first two years of a bachelor’s degree or a certificate program at either Baker College of Muskegon or Muskegon Community College. The scholarship is available to students who meet the scholarship qualifications and live within the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Boundaries. Students who attend one of 16 Muskegon area high schools, public and private, are eligible.

Now, more students can receive the scholarship. Starting Friday, students who have a 3.25 GPA or are in the top 30% of their class qualify. Students at the Career Tech Center, too, may be eligible.

The expansion will affect about 850 students, according to a news release from MAISD.

The Muskegon Area Promise was established in 2015. Thus far, it has benefited over 1,600 students. More information can be found at the scholarship’s website.