MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is introducing a bill that he believes will “reduce the number of uninsured through a hospital-led community-based coverage option.”

Huizenga is pushing the new health care legislation based on what he calls a “successful program” in Muskegon County.

Access: Health works as a multi-share program that spreads the cost of health care between the individual, the employer and the health care provider.

Huizenga said that he hopes to make the three-share into a four-share by bringing in the federal government to help cover part of the cost.

The bill the congressman is introducing is a pilot program that would last for four years. Three to five sites across the country would partner with the federal government to spread the cost between the four parties.

He believes this is an “innovative way of getting at a real problem,” which he said is who should be providing health care, who is getting covered and what is being covered.

“This actually, I think, is a wonderful approach because it puts skin in the game for all of the participants: the healthcare provider, the individual who is being covered, the sponsoring organization… and then having the federal government. We know it’s going to save money but it’s, more importantly, going to deliver care,” Huizenga said.

He previously introduced this bill and has decided to reintroduce it in hopes of gaining more traction.