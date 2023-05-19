MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Pride Festival is set to return to the city next month.

This year’s event will bring the city’s first ever Pride parade to the downtown area. Almost 150 vendors will be on hand for the all-day festival, including nonprofits and arts and crafts booths. There will also be food trucks and activities for kids.

Festival organizers say it’s not just about participants being proud of who they are, but it’s also a chance to celebrate the entire community coming together with acceptance and love.

“Our first festival was last year, we had about 3,000 people. There was no hate or picketers or anything of that nature. It was just really the community coming together and people were blown away that there was such a success, so it was really invigorating,” Muskegon Pride Center President Jeffrey Pienela said.

The Pride parade and festival will take place in downtown Muskegon on June 3. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and the festival main stage performances begin at 11:30 p.m. It’s all free to the public and goes until 7 p.m.

An after-party will be held at Unruly Brewing Company starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for the after-party are $15.

More information can be found online.