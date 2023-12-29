MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon is getting ready to host its very first New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The event has been two years in the making and will take place in the parking lot next to the Legends Bar & Grille, located at 446 W Western Ave, starting at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

A crane will be used to drop the ball built by Quality Tool and Stamp. After, there will be fireworks.

“…If you know anything about Muskegon, (it’s) a growing city. And so you have to continue bringing these really interesting events. So, this one, bringing people from different diversities in a crowd like that, I think is going to be super beneficial,” Terry Puffer, Lakeshore Legacy project president, said.

Before the festivities, there will be a clothing drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at RAD DAD’s Tacos & Tequila Bar located at 470 W Western Ave Suite A.