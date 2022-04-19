MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for answers after a night of violence in Muskegon. Two people were killed in two separate shootings just hours apart.

As of Tuesday morning, police are making progress in the investigation.

Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis told News 8 they have leads on a possible suspect.

“We’re starting to develop what we believe is a suspect,” Lewis said.

No one is in custody yet. Lewis said he could not say whether the possible suspect is connected to both shootings.

Police respond to a shooting in the 800 block of Emerald Street near E Apple Avenue in Muskegon. (April 19, 2022)

First responders at the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Glen Oaks Drive near Harvey Street in Muskegon on April 19, 2022.

The first shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on Monday in a home on Emerald Street near Oak Avenue, where police found a 31-year-old Muskegon man shot in the head.

He later died at the hospital, police said.

The second shooting was just over two miles away on Glen Oaks Drive near Harvey Street around 10:20 p.m. A 20-year-old man from Muskegon was shot inside the home, later dying from his injuries.

Also in that home, police found an 18-year-old shot in the torso. He is being treated, and his prognosis is “good,” Lewis said.

Lewis also said he couldn’t say whether the shootings are related, but police have found “some differences” between the scenes.

Lewis said he is “pretty certain” these shootings were targeted, not random.

He also said officers responded quickly to the shootings, and he’s hopeful they’ll be able to find answers. They’ve already identified some witnesses and hope they will cooperate.

Any information from the public can make a big difference in a case like this, Lewis said. If you know anything, contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer.