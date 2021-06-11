Muskegon police investigating shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting in Muskegon Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Grand Avenue near Jiroch Street. The Muskegon Police Department said officers were sent there after getting reports that someone had been shot.

Police have not yet released information about the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting remain unclear. Authorities say possible suspects fled the scene in an SUV, but they have not yet released a suspect description or a description of the SUV.

