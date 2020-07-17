Muskegon police investigating animal cruelty incident

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating an animal cruelty incident allegedly involving a snake and a cat in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Police Department was called just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday for an incident that allegedly occurred on the 600 block of W. Muskegon Avenue near 8th Street.

Officers say they were told a man posted a video to social media of a snake consuming a cat.

The snake owner told authorities he went out of town and learned his snake consumed a cat when he returned home, police say.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man admitted to seeing the cat being consumed and shared the video of it happening on social media.

The snake has been removed from the home. The animal shelter Pound Buddies are assisting in finding homes for the other animals at the residence, the department said.

Authorities say no other evidence was found of other animals being abused.

Police are still looking for witnesses to the event. The completed investigation will be forward to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges, if any, are appropriate.