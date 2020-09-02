Muskegon police investigate fatal hit-an-run crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in Muskegon.

The crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the Shoreline Drive and Ottawa Street intersection.

The motorcyclist, 44-year-old Gilbert Martinez Jr. of Muskegon, died at the scene, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Investigators say they are trying to find a possible witness, a driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu LT sedan, who is believed to have been in the area of the time of the crash.

Officers released a photo of the sedan, believed to be a 2008-2012 model, on Wednesday.

Courtesy photo of a silver Sedan believed to be in the area of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Muskegon on Aug. 30, 2020.

Officers say they do not know what led to the crash.