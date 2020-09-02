Muskegon police investigate fatal hit-an-run crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in Muskegon.

The crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the Shoreline Drive and Ottawa Street intersection.

The motorcyclist, 44-year-old Gilbert Martinez Jr. of Muskegon, died at the scene, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Investigators say they are trying to find a possible witness, a driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu LT sedan, who is believed to have been in the area of the time of the crash.

Officers released a photo of the sedan, believed to be a 2008-2012 model, on Wednesday.

Courtesy photo of a silver Sedan believed to be in the area of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Muskegon on Aug. 30, 2020.
Officers say they do not know what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

