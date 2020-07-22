Muskegon Police Department buying bodycams

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Aiming to improve accountability at a time when police actions are under a microscope, the Muskegon Police Department is buying body cameras.

The city is prepared to spend around $500,000 to provide a better picture of police interactions.

Chief Jeff Lewis told News 8 the purchase was delayed by the pandemic, but now is the time.

When asked if nationwide calls for police reform, particularly in regards to racial equity, played a role, he replied, “I would be a fool to say no.”

“Any time the community is voicing their opinion, protesting, whatever you would like to refer to it as, I kind of prided our department on listening,” Lewis said. “Obviously, we can’t do everything everyone wants, but we hear a lot of common-sense statements coming back to us.”

Lewis says he has been looking at purchasing bodycams for years but said that before now, the technology wasn’t on par with what he wanted.

“Cannot be altered, cannot be erased, cannot be anything — that’s the system we want in Muskegon,” he said.

Lewis is looking to purchase the Watch Guard V300, an integrated system that will be compatible with the department’s in-car camera and audio system. The bodycams can also remotely upload video to an archive, ensuring the footage isn’t lost even if the camera is stolen or misplaced.

“Our officers fully support it,” Lewis said. “It makes their case, it helps them out. The audio-visual explains so quickly what happened out there.”

The department already has a few bodycams used during interviews. Once fully implemented, they will be a fixture on every on-duty officer.

“I promise you whatever system we get, we are going to make sure it works and the dollars are spent responsibly,” Lewis said.

The goal is to have the cameras in use by December.