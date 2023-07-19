MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old was found dead after officers were called for reports of someone falling, police said.

Around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Muskegon Police Department got a call that someone had fallen on Western Avenue near Terrace Street in Muskegon. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old Muskegon man dead.

Detectives are investigating how the man fell.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.