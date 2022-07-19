MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A playground near Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon is being torn down.

Crews started demolition at the play structure at Margaret Drake Elliott Park this morning after an inspection showed major safety concerns.

The city says the horizontal and vertical bars on the outdated play equipment were not properly spaced and posed the risk of kids’ heads and necks getting stuck and possible choking.

The city inspected 13 parks. While mostly small issues, nine of the parks need improvements for safety. They’re also removing a play structure from McGraft Park for safety concerns.

“Most of them are quite old, dating to the early 90s,” said Muskegon Public Works Director Leo Evans. “The one at Margaret Drake Elliott Park in particular was from 1991. It was one of our oldest structures. Those inspections showed a number of small things to be cleaned up in a lot of parks but at Margaret Drake there were a lot of major deficiencies and just older standards that allowed for head and neck entrapment issues.”

The play structure at Margaret Drake Elliott Park in Muskegon is being torn down over safety concerns. (July 19, 2022)

The city says they will restore the area to its natural state while they decide if a new play structure or something else will be put in. Crews are expected to have the play equipment fully removed by tomorrow.