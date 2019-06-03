Muskegon Planned Parenthood sets last patient day

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Planned Parenthood in Muskegon, which lost its lease for offices in a county building, says it will last see patients June 28 before moving out.

It will be passing out pamphlets that list other facilities offering the same services. For Muskegon residents, the closest option will be in Grand Rapids.

In April, Muskegon County commissioners decided to end Planned Parenthood’s lease of rooms in the county health department building. Health officials said they need the space for their immunization program and other services. Leaders at Planned Parenthood have questioned whether the issue is actually political.

At the meeting where the lease was ended, many community members brought up abortion as a key point of contention, though the Planned Parenthood in Muskegon did not perform abortions.

Planned Parenthood is looking for a new location in Muskegon County, but said it hasn’t yet found one.