Muskegon PD: Muskegon man killed; 2 in custody

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a Muskegon man.

Muskegon police say they were called to a home on Austin Street near East Holbrook Avenue around 3:42 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Shaun Ellcey outside the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Ellcey was taken to Hackley Hospital where he died.

Investigators say Ellcey knew the 36-year-old Muskegon man and 36-year-old Muskegon Heights man who are in custody in connection to the case. Muskegon police say the men are persons of interest at this time, but charges are being requested through the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.