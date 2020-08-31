Muskegon PD: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are looking for the car that was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Ottawa Street.

The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Muskegon man whose name wasn’t released Monday, died at the scene.

The Muskegon Police Department says the other driver took off after his car collided with the motorcycle. Police did not have a detailed description of the car, saying only that it was a silver sedan with a male at the wheel.

Anyone with information about the car or driver is asked to call police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.