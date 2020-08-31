Muskegon PD: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Muskegon police cruiser

An undated photo shows the side of a Muskegon police cruiser.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are looking for the car that was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Ottawa Street.

The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Muskegon man whose name wasn’t released Monday, died at the scene.

The Muskegon Police Department says the other driver took off after his car collided with the motorcycle. Police did not have a detailed description of the car, saying only that it was a silver sedan with a male at the wheel.

Anyone with information about the car or driver is asked to call police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links