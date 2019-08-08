Muskegon officer on leave after Facebook post controversy

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon police officer who was cleared in the deadly shooting of a black man in Muskegon nearly a decade ago is now under investigation and on paid administrative leave after items associated with a white supremacy group were found at his home.

The Muskegon Police Department has opened an internal investigation after a social media post was brought to our… Posted by City of Muskegon Government on Thursday, August 8, 2019

The trouble began when a Muskegon couple toured Officer Charles Anderson’s Holton-area home recently.

Robert Mathis, who is black, noticed several confederate flags during the tour of the home conducted by his own realtor. In one of the bedrooms, the couple noticed a framed Ku Klux Klan document.

“There’s just this one plaque on the wall, so I walk over to the wall and take a closer look, it said it was a KKK application,” Mathis recalled during a Thursday interview. “I said, ‘I want to get out [of] here right now.’”

Mathis posted the KKK document to social media, and it was shared hundreds of times. One of the people who viewed the post apparently alerted Muskegon city officials.

Mathis said he was aware the home was owned by an officer because he noticed pictures of him in uniform in the home.

Charles Anderson has been in the news before when he shot and killed Julius Johnson in the line of duty. Johnson was the passenger in a car that police tried to stop. Anderson took off, and police followed.

Anderson alleges once in an alleyway, Johnson attacked him, beating him with his own baton and radio. Johnson told investigators he nearly blacked out and feared he was going to die. That’s when he shot Johnson.

Johnson’s sister initially told investigators she heard her brother beg for his life before the officer shot him, but prosecutors contended she wasn’t close enough to the scene to hear that. She was eventually charged with lying to police and sentenced to 3 months in jail.

